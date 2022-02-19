Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of ET opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.