Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

