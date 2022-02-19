LuaSwap (LUA) Hits Market Cap of $5.63 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $131,349.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00037636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00105784 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 224,542,290 coins and its circulating supply is 143,100,102 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

