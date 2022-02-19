Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,964 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

