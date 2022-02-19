Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.15

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.15 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 7649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 909.65 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Itron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

