Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lowered by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.55 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

