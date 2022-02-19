Centiva Capital LP Takes $401,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,233 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. FMR LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 2,020,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 222,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 222,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $34.25 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

