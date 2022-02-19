Centiva Capital LP Buys 5,100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 199.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

VLO stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

