Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ SNUG opened at $27.50 on Friday. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

