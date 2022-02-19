Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 9,374 State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,162,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,752,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

STFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,296,366.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 19,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $991,621.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,199 shares of company stock worth $7,014,536. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

