Centiva Capital LP Sells 9,837 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $90,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 158.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average is $139.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.