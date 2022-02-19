40,344 Shares in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.23% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $443,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:KFVG opened at $22.76 on Friday. KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.
