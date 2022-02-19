Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $37.67

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,224 shares of company stock worth $1,180,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in WesBanco by 270.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 205.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

