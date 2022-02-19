Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Shares of FLO opened at $28.67 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 101,953 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

