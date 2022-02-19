Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Clearway Energy has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 125.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.
NYSE:CWEN opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
