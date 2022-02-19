Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $88.00

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,542,000 after buying an additional 149,469 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.