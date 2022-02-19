First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $45.84 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter.

