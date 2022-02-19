CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 843,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. increased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

NYSE GIB opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

