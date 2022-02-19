Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.02 on Friday. Dropbox has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $236,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dropbox by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

