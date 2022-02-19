Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

