BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

BJRI opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $795.13 million, a PE ratio of -43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

