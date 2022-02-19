Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia Sells 2,750 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $510,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ARE opened at $185.61 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

