Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Insider Sells $23,384.13 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) insider Chris Francis sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $23,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.