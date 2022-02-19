TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 2,520 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117.50.
- On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,875.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,893.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,617.82.
- On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.
NASDAQ TELA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
