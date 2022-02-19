TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 2,520 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,617.82.

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

