$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 91,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,589,000. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

