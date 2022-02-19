ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $845.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $845.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $719.29 and its 200-day moving average is $778.15.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

