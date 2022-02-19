Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 18,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $36,611,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

