Wesfarmers Limited (WES) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other Wesfarmers news, insider Alan Cransberg purchased 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$66.07 ($47.19) per share, with a total value of A$44,001.95 ($31,429.97).

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

