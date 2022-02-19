SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TLMD opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.