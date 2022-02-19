FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.41 billion-$22.41 billion.
Shares of FUJIY opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $91.87.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
