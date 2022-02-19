SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 799,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

STKL opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $518.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SunOpta by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SunOpta by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 859,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 384,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. decreased their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

