SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 799,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
STKL opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $518.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SunOpta by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SunOpta by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 859,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 384,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.