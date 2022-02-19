Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Up 33.9% in January

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE OACB opened at $9.86 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

