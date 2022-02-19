Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Announces Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TPH opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $4,802,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

