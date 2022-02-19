Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)’s share price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $67.07. Approximately 532,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,129,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,487,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

