Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15, reports. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

OTCMKTS SCND opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Scientific Industries has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

