Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

MARPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

