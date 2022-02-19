Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $60.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Duke Realty stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

