Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

HGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 59,644 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $21,214,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

