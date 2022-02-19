American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $134.65 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

