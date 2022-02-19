Firo Hits Market Capitalization of $47.09 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Firo has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00009132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $47.09 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,918,225 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

