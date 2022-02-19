MercadoLibre (MELI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $937.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,141.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,453.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $936.01 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,887.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.