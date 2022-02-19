Camping World (CWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Camping World alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.