Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

EMD opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

