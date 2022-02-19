9,704 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.32 and a 1 year high of $116.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50.

