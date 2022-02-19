Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $919,000 Investment in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

REGL opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

