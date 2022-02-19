Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $6.63 Million in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of AXIS Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in AXIS Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.