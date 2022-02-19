First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

