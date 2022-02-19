Refinable Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $515,582.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.31 or 0.06809519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,748.34 or 0.99828885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003154 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FINEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.