Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CIO Stanley B. Humphries Sells 1,002 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $63,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $189.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Stephens cut their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

