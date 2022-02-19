Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Laura Selig Sells 1,756 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Selig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96.

NYSE:MODN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Model N in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

